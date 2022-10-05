Q2 Billings Area Weather: Plan for a cooler tomorrow and a quiet weekend

BILLINGS — Thursday cools behind a cold front, a bit breezy and showery for some. A quiet weekend leads us toward some uncertainty by the middle of next week.

A cold front will move southwestward over the area this evening creating breezy northeasterly winds. High temperatures Thursday will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday.

The front looks strong enough to produce a few showers over southeast Montana, north-central Wyoming and area mountains. Rainfall totals stay mainly below a tenth of an inch.

Showers end and the sky starts to clear Thursday night. As a result, temperatures will drop to mainly the 30s, and especially areas east of Billings and closer to mountains will experience some frost and freeze Friday morning.

High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s Thursday and Friday. After chilly mornings Friday and Saturday, a warming trend develops from Saturday through Monday with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Monday climbs well into the 70s ahead of a potential strong cold front Tuesday. There is a lot of uncertainty what happens by the middle of next week, but the trend appears to be cooler and wetter.