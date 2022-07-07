Q2 Billings Area Weather: Persistent weather pattern keeps storm threat high

BILLINGS — After a busy evening filled with severe thunderstorm warning over a large area, heavy rain became the big story of the day as it created areas of localized flooding.

Portions of Golden Valley (Ryegate) and Musselshell (Roundup) counties north of Billings picked up a quick 1.5 to 4 inches of rain based on radar estimates. Concerns of flooding especially near stream, creeks, and coulees linger into the evening in mostly rural areas.

Another round of strong to severe storms is expected Thursday with heavy rain, hail and possible damaging winds all concerns. A few isolated to scattered storms are expected Friday and Saturday as well.

Highs will be mainly 80s Thursday with upper 80s to low 90s Friday and Saturday. The higher humidity could make those hotter days very uncomfortable.

A cold front passing through Saturday will trip off strong winds and a few storms. But it will decrease temperatures and the humidity a bit for the end of the weekend and early next week.