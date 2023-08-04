Q2 Billings Area Weather: Periods of heavy rain today

BILLINGS — Low pressure systems in northeastern Wyoming and northwestern Montana will act in tandem to pull plenty of moisture into the area today. Heavy rainfall is possible from Cody to Sheridan to Billings and especially Miles City which could lead to flash flooding in prone areas. Yellow shaded areas could receive over 1" of rainfall, red shaded areas over 2". (See attached graphic)

As the Wyoming low pushes east and drier air moves in from the northwest, rain chances will lessen by Sunday with only a slight chance of showers through Tuesday remaining.

After seeing cooler temperatures this weekend, daytime highs begin to rise next week but still remain below average. Outlooks continue to show much of the area trending cooler and wetter than average through the middle of August.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s today through Monday then 70s/80s Tuesday through Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s tonight then mainly 50s Saturday night through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com