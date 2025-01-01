Q2 Billings Area Weather: Periodic snow showers through the weekend

BILLINGS — Patchy fog is possible Wednesday morning east of Yellowstone County so watch out for areas of reduced visibility that could impact your morning commute. Slick roads are still a concern, too. There is chance of more fog Thursday morning across much of the area.

We can expect dry conditions through late Wednesday morning ahead of another shot of Pacific moisture that will move in starting Wednesday afternoon, bringing periods of light accumulating snow (maybe an inch) over the lower elevations in south-central MT and 2-5" across the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Crazies over the next 24 hours. Expecting generally light snow showers on Thursday.

A trough pushes more Pacific moisture into the region starting Friday, creating a better chance of snow. A winter weather system moves through across the weekend. There is still high uncertainty on if this system will hold together or split. This will determine what kind of snowfall the area will receive through Monday morning. As of now, will go with 2-4" of additional accumulation in the lower elevations and the Bighorns while the Beartooths and Absarokas could pick up another 6" or more. We'll keep you updated on this developing winter system. Stay tuned.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s and 30s on Wednesday, 10s east to 30s west Thursday and Friday then 10s east to near 40s west across the weekend. Nighttime lows will range from the single digits east to 20s through the weekend. Some areas in eastern MT could see lows dip below zero Friday night through Monday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com