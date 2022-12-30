Q2 Billings Area Weather: Party hats, noise makers, and your New Year's forecast

BILLINGS — Wind near the mountains decreases, bu the temperatures do the same. And don't rule out some snow to greet the new year.

More 50+ mph wind gusts int eh Livingston / Nye area overnight decrease throughout Friday. A Pacific disturbance replaces the stronger winds with a chance of snow.

That system could bring a half-foot of fresh powder to the west-facing slopes of the Beartooths. Showers of a flurry possible in the lower elevations to around Billings through Saturday morning.

Temperatures reach mainly the upper 20s to low 40s both Friday and Saturday afternoons, with lows in the teens and low 20s. Expect mainly the 20s and 30s for highs from Sunday onward.

A winter storm is developing for Sunday and Monday. There is a small chance the storm tracks more into the area and brings about winter driving conditions for Billings and eastward. but a higher chance for it to

The most likely track is through northern Wyoming and southeast Montana.Check back for updates!