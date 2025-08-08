Q2 Billings Area Weather: Partly cloudy, warm and windy with isolated PM showers

BILLINGS — A vigorous and unseasonably cool area of low pressure continued to churn over southern Canada and northern Montana on Friday, which brought much cooler than average highs along with gust wind and more showers and thunderstorms to the northeast. The gusty wind will continue overnight, and we'll have a mild, breezy start to Saturday.

Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy and still breezy to windy with that large storm to our north. Northeast Montana will have the best chance for showers and thunderstorms, but isolated showers as far south as Billings will be possible in the late afternoon. We'll feel the wind more than the rain, and the wind will begin to weaken Saturday night.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with weaker breezes, and highs will be just shy of average. We'll continue our modest warming trend next Monday and Tuesday with less wind and lower 90s by Tuesday. Another trough will push our way late next week, which will bring more gusty wind, another modest cooling trend, and isolated rain showers.