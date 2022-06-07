Q2 Billings Area Weather: Partly cloudy, Strong storms possible in SE MT/Northern WY

BILLINGS — Most of the area will be quiet today, but there is a chance for strong or maybe even a severe thunderstorm in Sheridan County and extreme southeast portions of Montana. Heavy rain looks to be the biggest threat in these areas, but gusty winds and lightning will also be possible. The rest of the week looks rather quiet with a few daily showers/thunderstorms possible, but mainly dry conditions will prevail.

It’s going to be getting warmer as we head into the weekend. Some spots may flirt with 90 degrees on Saturday, but it won't last as we anticipate another storm system to come in and cool things back down the latter part of the weekend into the first part of next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast, too.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the 60s/70s today, mainly 70s tomorrow and Thursday, 70s/80s on Friday, 80s (maybe 90s) on Saturday then 70s/80s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will mainly be in the 40s tonight, 40s/50s Wednesday and Thursday nights, 50s/60s Friday and Saturday nights then 40s/50s on Sunday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com