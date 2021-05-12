Q2 Billings Area Weather: Partly Cloudy, Slight Chance of Showers

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Although we still have a chance of showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms today, a short wave of energy is pushing off to the east giving the eastern part of the state a better shot at much-needed rain. Mountain snow will also be possible overnight tonight. A chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms remains in the forecast tomorrow as another disturbance ripples through the area.

Split flow out of the west will move through Friday and Saturday keeping showers and thunderstorms in the cards through Sunday morning. High pressure will build in starting Sunday afternoon bringing drier conditions through Tuesday afternoon before rain chances return by that evening.

In terms of temperatures, we continue to get warmer with highs in the mid 60s today then upper 60s to low 70s tomorrow through Sunday. Overnight lows will mainly be in the mid 40s during that same stretch.

