Q2 Billings Area Weather: Partly Cloudy, Isolated T-storms Possible

BILLINGS — Good morning.

We're keeping a chance of showers and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms in the forecast this afternoon, but most won't see any rain. High pressure will begin to build in on Wednesday bringing drier and warmer conditions to the area, but still going with a slight chance of showers daily through Friday. With enough instability brought on by energy jetting through the area, isolated thunderstorms will also be possible each day.

That high pressure will break down as we head into the weekend ahead of a projected cold front coming out of the west that will bring more moisture and instability to the area. Still a big question on just how much moisture will be pumped in and what degree of instability we may be looking at. We hold onto a slight chance of rain through the weekend.

Highs will be in the low 60s today, upper 60s tomorrow, and bouncing between the upper 60s to low 70s Thursday through early next week. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com