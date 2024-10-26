Q2 Billings Area Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild Sunday; changes coming

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure provided more sunshine and warmer-than-average highs to Montana and Wyoming on Saturday, and some areas started getting more wind. The wind will increase on Sunday as an incoming storm system approaches. The strongest wind will be just east of the mountains, where gusts over 50 will be possible.

We can expect increasing clouds on Sunday along with breezy to locally windy weather, and temperatures will remain well above average. That changes rapidly on Monday and Tuesday as the first of two storms moves our way. We'll have a rapid cooling of our highs early next week with some valley rain and over a foot of local mountain snow.

That disturbance will be on its way out Wednesday, and we'll have more sunshine for a bit. Another storm will approach the region Thursday (Halloween), and we can expect increasing clouds much of the day. Most (if not all) of the rain and snow will wait until late Halloween, but it doesn't look heavy. We'll be seasonably mild next Friday and Saturday.