Q2 Billings Area Weather: Partly cloudy and warmer, Showers in southern MT/northern WY

BILLINGS — Expecting a mix of sun and clouds today as a shot of energy brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening. Like yesterday, southern Montana and northern Wyoming will have a better opportunity for rain but Billings could get some of it.

High pressure brings dry conditions tomorrow ahead of another quick disturbance that could kick up more showers Wednesday night into Thursday especially in the mountains and foothills. High pressure really digs in behind that keeping dry conditions in place through the weekend for most of the area.

Daytime temperatures will be getting warmer with a couple of days hovering near seasonal but no extreme heat is expected over the next 7 days. In fact, outlooks show the area trending cooler than average through the end of next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today through Friday, 80s/90s on Saturday, 80s on Sunday then 80s/90s on Monday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s tonight through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com