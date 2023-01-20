Q2 Billings Area Weather: Partly cloudy and cool today

BILLINGS — There is a Dense Fog Advisory through 11 AM this morning in northeast Montana including Dawson and Wibaux counties. Reduced visibility and slick roads will impact the morning commute. Drive cautiously.

Dry conditions remain in place today as high pressure builds in from the west. Saturday aims to be another dry day, but changes could begin as early as Saturday evening. A trough/cold front is forecast to move through by Sunday that could bring snow showers Sunday and Monday. This front will also cool daytime highs down to near seasonal for a few days, too.

Outlooks continue to project a shift to a wetter pattern and cooler than average temperatures next week through the end of the month. Not sure I'm buying this quite yet. We'll see what the model runs come up with over the next few days.

Winds will become strong on Sunday with gusts in excess of 40 mph from the foothills to Billings.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s/40s through Saturday, 30s Sunday and Monday then 30s/40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 10s/20s tonight, 20s/30s on Saturday night then 10s/20s Sunday night through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com