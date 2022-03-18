Q2 Billings Area Weather: Partly cloudy and breezy today, Maybe a shower

BILLINGS — Expecting another quiet day today for much of the area especially to the east, but isolated snow showers are possible in the Beartooths. Billings could get an isolated rain shower this afternoon.

It will be a little warmer today with highs in the low to mid 50s for a good portion of the Q2 viewing area with some 40s to the west. Saturday will warm up even more with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A cool down comes Sunday into Monday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday will be dry out ahead of an upper trough that will give us a chance of rain showers Sunday afternoon that could transition to snow showers Sunday night as colder air is pulled in behind this system. 1-3" of snow along the foothills with higher amounts in the Beartooths/Bighorns will be possible. Grassy areas in the higher spots around Billings could get a light dusting mainly on grassy areas.

Precipitation should push out by Monday morning allowing high pressure to take over and bring drier conditions in for the rest of the week as we head into a warming trend. Latest outlooks show a lean toward warmer than normal daytime temperatures for the rest of the month. In terms of moisture, most of the area will see average or less than average rainfall. We look to stay pretty dry, folks.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s tonight, 30s and 40s Saturday night then 20s and 30s Sunday night through early next week.

