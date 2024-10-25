Q2 Billings Area Weather: Overnight clouds, then more warm Saturday sunshine

BILLINGS — We certainly haven't had our coldest fall thus far in Montana and Wyoming. In fact, it's been one of our warmest Octobers thus far. However, Billings finally dipped below freezing Friday morning for the first time this season, and it was colder elsewhere. High clouds will move overhead tonight, and that will keep the air warmer Saturday morning.

The morning clouds will yield to afternoon sun on Saturday, and highs will be noticeably warmer than they were Friday... 10-20 degrees warmer than average. Sunday will be almost as warm, but the wind will pick up ahead of our next storm. We can expect more clouds Monday with a chance for valley rain and mountain snow late Monday and Tuesday.

As that storm moves past, highs Tuesday will be 5-10 degrees below average. We'll have a chilly morning and mild afternoon Wednesday. Another storm will approach on Thursday, which is Halloween. Most of the day looks dry and mild, but there is a chance for rain and mountain snow to arrive late Halloween evening, which will likely end by midday Friday.