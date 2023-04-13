Q2 Billings Area Weather: Over 30° warmer by Monday. Here is what happens in between.

BILLINGS — Rainy or snowy for some. Cooler for everybody Thursday. But the warming trend starts Friday.

Billings picked up a little shy of a half an inch of moisture Thursday with a mix of rain and snow. Areas to the west and north were hit harder, with travel concerns from southwest Montana to the northeastern corner of the state.

Showers will continue to shift to the north and east throughout Thursday evening. Scattered showers remain in the area on Friday but with light accumulations.

Expect a chilly start the next couple of mornings, with most of the lows in the 20s to low 30s for Friday and Saturday. Afternoon highs Friday will be in the upper 40s to upper 50s Friday, and mainly the 50s on Saturday.

Temperatures continue to climb the next several days with highs reaching the 60s to low 70s Monday. Once they peak, temperatures start to slide back down to the 50s with scattered rain and snow.

There are still some area flooding concerns, but the brief cool down is helping slow the snow melt. This could pick up again as temperatures warm early next week, but a lot of the initial snow melt will help temper the effects.