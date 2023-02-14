Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our winter storm is arriving

BILLINGS — A wintry storm that brings the potential for pockets of heavy snow, blowing snow, slick roads and colder temperatures is moving in Monday overnight. Travel concerns seem likely.

Rain mixed with snow is possible through Monday evening switching quickly over to snow. The heaviest snows are expected Tuesday, tapering off during the evening hours.

Accumulations of 6 inches or more are possible in some areas south of I-90. Blowing snow will likely reduce visibility over a widespread area.

Temperatures will drop throughout the day on Tuesday, so some areas could have slushy roads in the morning and ice by the afternoon and evening. Be prepared for changing conditions on the roadways and slick and snow-covered sidewalks.

Most temperatures will be in the 20s to low 30s early Tuesday, and then hold steady or continue to drop through the afternoon and evening. Readings will only be in the single digits above and below zero early Wednesday, reaching mainly the 20s to low 30s Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually warm heading to the weekend. The wind will likely cause blowing snow with what's already on the ground.