Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our windy ways

BILLINGS — Winds will remain strong along the western foothills today with gusts 50-65 mph possible through this evening. A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory remain in effect. Gusts up to 60 mph will be possible north of Yellowstone County from Lewistown to Winnett where a High Wind Watch is in effect. There is a chance this will hang on through tomorrow ahead of another disturbance. Billings could feel gusts between 30-40 mph at times through tomorrow, too.

A cold front will push through by tomorrow night bringing a brief cool down Thursday and Friday. Expecting a slight chance of snow. With the strong winds, blowing snow will be possible tomorrow through tomorrow night east of a line from Lewistown to Red Lodge including Billings, Sheridan and Miles City. The mountains could receive 3-6" of snowfall.

High pressure grabs hold on Thursday locking dry conditions in through Saturday before a weak shot of energy jets through by Saturday night bringing another round of snow to the mountains on Sunday.

Daytime highs will be in the 40/50s today, 30s/40s tomorrow and Thursday then mainly 40s on Friday across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s/30s tonight, 20s Wednesday and Thursday nights then 20s/30s Friday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com