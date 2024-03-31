Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our weather loses its cool until next weekend

BILLINGS — Typical, isn't it? The weekend ends and the cool and wet weather moves out of the way, leaving sunny, warm and dry days ahead.

Thanks to snow showers Sunday afternoon and evening, conditions could be foggy and slick early Monday. Snow melting on roadways could refreeze, and Visibility could slow down your morning commute.

Conditions quickly improved by mid-morning and into the afternoon. Expect a mix of clouds and sun, with readings in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Expect even warmer readings on Tuesday, with the highs mainly in the 60s and plenty of sun.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be the warmest days overall, with the highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Friday will still be mild with 60s to low 70s, but the chance of rain will increase late day.

Don't be surprised by a stray thunderstorm on Friday afternoon with cooler temperatures in the 50s and 40s by the weekend. Most of the area will stay as rain showers, but a rain snow mix is possible by Sunday for the lower elevations.