Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our warmest day before another cool down

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep dry conditions in place today under our fair share of sunshine. Winds will remain gusty especially along the foothills with gusts over 40 mph today, but are anticipated to get stronger this evening so an advisory may be needed. Expecting at least breezy conditions in Billings and surrounding areas today with gusts over 25 mph. Sunday aims to be another windy day with gusts in excess of 50 mph along the foothills possible.

A fast moving front passes through tomorrow morning bringing rain and snow through late Saturday afternoon. A second system (this one much stronger) is forecast to pass through on Sunday kicking up snow showers Sunday evening along with a big cool down beginning Monday. In fact, temperatures may fall during the day.

Daily snow showers are possible next week with up to an inch falling Monday through Tuesday. 4-8" could accumulate in the mountains, 2-4" in the foothills. In terms of temperatures, daytime highs may not get above freezing for the week.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s (maybe some 60s) today, 30/40s across the weekend, 20s/30s on Monday then 10s/20s through mid-week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s tonight, 20s across the weekend then single digits/10s Monday night through mid-week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com