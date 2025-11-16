Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our unseasonably mild November weather isn't over yet

BILLINGS — Although we had cooler weather with a mix of light snow and rain in northeast Montana on Saturday, much of our region remained much warmer than average for the middle of November. The snow and rain will end, but more clouds will be moving our way during the overnight hours. The clouds will keep our lows in the above-average 30s and lower 40s.

A large area of low pressure to our south will be responsible for that increase in clouds on Sunday and Monday, but they won't provide very good chances for rain or snow outside of isolated showers. Another disturbance will bring a better chance for some lower elevation rain and mountain snow on Tuesday, but amounts will be light for essentially all areas.

Just like the short term, it appears the northern Rockies will not be along the storm track late next week, either. Large storms will move over the Great Basin and central Rockies, but we'll only get clouds on Thursday with cooler air. Friday will be a little clearer for a bit, but at this time it appears another storm will try to deliver some rain, snow and wind next Saturday.