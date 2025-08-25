Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our steady weekend pattern changes by mid-week

Monday: OUr comfortable and quiet weather continues with temperatures in the 70s to mid-80s trending cooler toward the east. The sky might look hazy from high-altitude smoke, but the air you're breathing is largely unaffected as east winds are keeping the smoky air away from ground level. Fire danger stays low.

Tuesday: Still mostly calm weather on the plains but the mountains might see a 20 to 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wet weather is slowly creeping north from the desert southwest.

Wednesday: While the plains stay mostly dry, the mountains and foothills continue to get a better chance of storms. The Billings area might see some rain especially later in the day.

Thursday-Friday: This is when it gets interesting. Much higher chance of rain develop everywhere (25%-80%, especially in mountains). The air becomes super humid - think "tropical moisture, so storms that move slowly and could drop heavy rain in short periods. If you live near burned areas or plan mountain activities, watch for flash flooding.

Weekend: Drier weather returns as we go back to more typical summer conditions. Temperatures stay "normal" in the 700s and 80s. Storms won't be severe/dangerous, just wet, so heavy rain and possible flooding in mountains and burn areas is possible.

Bottom line: Enjoy the quiet weather now, be ready for some mountain moisture mid-week, then back to normal summer weather..