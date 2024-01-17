Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our next winter storm moves in today

Winter Storm Warnings, Watches, and Advisories are now in effect as the first push of snow has made its way into the area. This should taper off as the day progresses ahead of a bigger push tonight through Thursday with a better chance of seeing snowfall accumulations. As of now, Billings has a chance for 3-4", but areas north of Yellowstone County have a shot at over 6" of snow. (see attached graphic) The Crazies, Beartooths, and Absarokas could see up to a foot of snow with this winter storm. Arctic air will also accompany the snow, knocking daytime temperatures back down mainly into the teens for some today and the single digits and teens tomorrow. We'll wake up to below zero temperatures on Friday morning and eastern MT will also see below zero temperatures on Saturday morning, too. Wind Chills could dip to 40° below in our northern counties tomorrow through Friday morning. Other areas will feel wind chills 10-20° below. Although a few weak disturbances will keep a slight chance for mountain snow in the forecast through the weekend, high pressure takes over on Friday, bringing dry conditions and warmer temperatures for the lower elevations. Eastern MT will stay quiet chilly, though.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com