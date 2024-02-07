Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our next winter storm has arrived

BILLINGS — Rain, freezing rain/drizzle, snow, and dense fog are impacting the area this morning so use caution while commuting.

The area of low pressure we've been talking about over the last couple of days finally lifts through the region today into tomorrow moving toward the Dakotas. 1-3" of snowfall is possible across much of the lower elevations (see attached graphic) while the mountains will have a chance at 6-10" with this storm system. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for most of the area.

Chances for precipitation will decrease Friday into Saturday, but another trough is anticipated to stretch across the region with several pulses of energy riding along it. This will keep a chance for daily light snow showers in the forecast through the early part of next week.

This winter storm will also drag cooler air into the area bringing temperatures down to around seasonal over the next couple of days.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com