Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our needed rain & mountain snow will wind down Tuesday

BILLINGS — Our latest storm brought good, steady rain and mountain snow to Montana and Wyoming on Monday, and some lower elevations received snow as well. We will continue to get the rain and mountain snow overnight and early Tuesday, with decreasing clouds late Tuesday afternoon. Please drive carefully, especially at higher elevations.

The Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings for our area mountains will likely expire by noon Tuesday (if they aren't canceled early). Tuesday will remain 10-20 degrees below average, but we won't stay there long. A ridge of high pressure will begin clearing our sky Wednesday, and highs will likely rise around 20 degrees.

The ridge will remain in control of our weather from Thursday through Saturday and early Sunday, but a few clouds will bring scattered showers both Thursday and Friday. We will warm even more on Saturday before a Pacific storm moves toward our region. We'll cool a bit on Sunday and next Monday, with showers and thunderstorms possible.