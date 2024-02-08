Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our latest storm brings hazards

BILLINGS — Our latest weather storm is far from over. The biggest impacts look to be to the north and east of Billings over the next couple of days.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through early Friday for portions of northeastern Montana, from around Jordan northward to Glasgow and Plentywood. Some of this area could see four to seven total inches of snow, but the bigger concern mixed precipitation causing icy and snow-covered roads.

North of Billings, from Harlowton to Roundup, extending over towards Glendive and Sidney are under a Winter Weather Advisory. This also extends southward to Hardin, Broadus, Miles City and Ekalaka.

Snow totals will be less in these areas, generally one to three inches and a few areas up to 4 inches. The bigger concern, especially on Friday, are wind gusts up to 40 miles an hour that will cause periods of blowing snow.

While Yellowstone County and Billings and areas to the west and south are not under advisories or warnings, do not take travel for granted as some slick conditions will certainly develop. Rain switching to snow will likely freeze and some freezing precipitation is likely across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming.

Temperatures early Thursday will be mainly in the 20s across the region, with afternoon highs in the 30s to around 40 degrees. Most precipitation by Thursday and Friday will fall as snow.

Snow showers will wind down on Friday, with highs mainly in the 30s. Saturday will be a cool day as snow showers and then temperatures will recover to mainly the 40s for the highs in the 20s for the lows into the early part of next week.