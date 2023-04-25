Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our focus in on a rough Thursday, but you may prefer the rest of the week

BILLINGS — Our focus is on Thursday for our best chance of rain, wind, mountain snow and isolated thunderstorms. But mainly, comfortable spring temperatures highlight the next seven days.

A few isolated thunderstorms have been developing through northern Wyoming and areas north of Billings Tuesday evening. These disturbances will wind down through the evening, and temperatures will settle into the 30s to low 40s early Wednesday.

A drier air mass moves into the region from the northwest, and Wednesday ends up with a mix of clouds and sun most of the highs in the mid to lower 60s. Clouds will increase by later in the day.

A disturbance digs down from the north Thursday, pushing temperatures in the 50s for the highs. That's average for this time of the year, with scattered areas of rain and isolated thunderstorms.

The higher elevations will pick up some snow but the bigger concern is wind. Expect most of the area to pick up wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Typically wind-prone areas like Livingston/Nye/Harlowton could see winds of 40 to 50 mph.

A high-pressure area builds in boosting temperatures from the 50s to low 60s Friday to the 60s to low 70s for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.