Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our first chance of measurable snow in Billings falls on the holiday weekend

Super 7 Day 1.png
Q2 Weather
Forecast Tuesday Evening Nov 25, 2025
Super 7 Day 1.png
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — After a mild fall, winter weather is making its debut during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. Here's what to expect:

Wednesday (Travel Day): A quick-moving storm system will bring light snow to the mountains, with a few flakes possible even in lower elevations like Billings. While only a dusting is expected in most areas, any snow could create slippery conditions on mountain passes during peak travel time.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly quiet weather with temperatures around normal regionally and near 40° in Billings. Light snow showers possible in mountain areas but minimal impact expected until late in the day.

Friday through Weekend: The main event arrives Friday as a much stronger storm system moves in. This could bring the first widespread snowfall of the season, with several inches possible across the region. The Billings area has a 50% chance of receiving at least 3 inches through Saturday night, with higher amounts likely in the foothills.

Next Week: We are getting WAY out there, but another potential winter storm system for Monday through Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!