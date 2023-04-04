Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our coldest day of the week, Big warm-up coming

BILLINGS — As that deep area of low pressure to our south moves to the east/northeast, snow will taper off from west to east by this evening. (See attached graphic for latest Warnings and projected snow totals)

Expecting mainly dry conditions for the rest of the week although weak energy could bring a slight chance of a quick shower or two Wednesday and Thursday.

It will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 20s/30s this afternoon. It will get warmer as the week progresses with some areas possibly reaching the 60s by Friday.

Easter weekend will be mainly dry and warm. A shortwave disturbance could bring a slight chance of rain across the weekend.

Some models are pushing daytime highs into the low 70s on Monday as outlooks trend warmer than average through the middle of the month.

As it will be getting warmer, there is a high concern for ice breaking up leading to ice jams that could bring flooding issues in prone areas. Be sure to monitor area streams and rivers.

Daytime highs will be in the 20/30s today, 30s/40s tomorrow, 40s/50s on Thursday then 50s/60s Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens tonight, 20s tomorrow night, 20s/30s on Thursday night then 30s/40s Friday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com