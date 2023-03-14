Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our brief warm up gets washed out

BILLINGS — Our brief warm-up Monday and Tuesday won't last. Cooler air and rain/snow showers are moving into the area Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

After hitting highs in the 40s and 50s over a widespread area for Tuesday afternoon, clouds will increase and showers move into the mountains and foothills west of Billings. Areas from Big Timber to the west and north toward Harlowton could see light snow overnight causing slick travel.

The rain and snow showers become more widespread across the eastern plains on Wednesday. Temperatures are warm enough in the 30s to low 40s that much snow accumulation is unlikely.

By Wednesday evening, temperatures drop, and we could see refreezing causing slick travel Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Snow could be heavy on the west-facing slopes with possible whiteout conditions from gusty winds. The Cooke City area could pick up 6 to 12 inches of accumulation.

Showers on Thursday, and temperatures will remain below seasonal averages in the extended forecast. Highs will be in mainly the 30s to low 40s with lows into the teens to low 20s.