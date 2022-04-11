Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our biggest snow storm this season

Heavy, wet snow Monday night through Wednesday (Thursday in the east)
7 Day AM Billings Monday 4-11-22.png
Q2 Weather
7 Day AM Billings Monday 4-11-22.png
Posted at 4:28 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 07:40:51-04

BILLINGS — A big April “winter” storm is on track to have a major impact on the area tonight through Wednesday (Thursday to the east). Models are predicting 8-12” in central/southern/southeastern Montana including Billings, Red Lodge, and Broadus and 12-18” in eastern Montana including Miles City, Baker, and Ekalaka. 2-3” in Cody, WY with 4-6” Sheridan, WY is possible.

This will be a heavy, wet snow causing hazardous travel conditions Tuesday morning through at least Wednesday evening. Expect slick and snow-covered roads. Strong winds will likely cause blowing snow and blizzard conditions reducing visibility while driving especially in the east.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s and 40s today, 20s tomorrow and Wednesday then 20s and 30s for the rest of the work week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s tonight, single digits and teens Tuesday night, single digits Wednesday night then single digits and teens for the rest of the week. Record cold is possible several mornings (Wednesday through Saturday) which will be dangerous for young livestock.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119