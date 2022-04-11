Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our biggest snow storm this season

BILLINGS — A big April “winter” storm is on track to have a major impact on the area tonight through Wednesday (Thursday to the east). Models are predicting 8-12” in central/southern/southeastern Montana including Billings, Red Lodge, and Broadus and 12-18” in eastern Montana including Miles City, Baker, and Ekalaka. 2-3” in Cody, WY with 4-6” Sheridan, WY is possible.

This will be a heavy, wet snow causing hazardous travel conditions Tuesday morning through at least Wednesday evening. Expect slick and snow-covered roads. Strong winds will likely cause blowing snow and blizzard conditions reducing visibility while driving especially in the east.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s and 40s today, 20s tomorrow and Wednesday then 20s and 30s for the rest of the work week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s tonight, single digits and teens Tuesday night, single digits Wednesday night then single digits and teens for the rest of the week. Record cold is possible several mornings (Wednesday through Saturday) which will be dangerous for young livestock.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

