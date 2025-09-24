Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our beautiful early autumn weather continues Thursday

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure continued to deliver beautiful weather to Montana and Wyoming on Wednesday. Light breezes kept lows warmer than they otherwise would have been under a clear sky, and highs warmed well above average. Wednesday night will also be clear, but we'll have weaker breezes, so we'll be comfortably, seasonably cool by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday for the northern Rockies, but we'll likely be a degree or two warmer. That warming trend won't continue, though, as a fast-moving, low-pressure system and cold front brings gusty wind, a modest cooldown and a few more clouds on Friday. Highs will remain above average, though, and Saturday will be about as warm as Thursday.

A much deeper trough of low pressure will then push southward from the Gulf of Alaska over the West Coast Sunday and early next week. We can expect more clouds late Sunday and Monday, and highs will begin to cool. We'll cool faster next Tuesday and Wednesday as that storm pushes over the West, and chances for rain will improve. Most of the rain will fall in western Montana.