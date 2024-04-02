Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our 2 questions are, how warm will it get and how wet will it be?

BILLINGS — For the rest of the work week, the weather will be dominated by warm and dry conditions. On Friday, we transition into cooler and wetter weather into early next week.

High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 60s to upper 70s. If Billings reaches 77 Thursday afternoon, it will tie the April 4 daily record.

Things will generally stay clear overnight through Wednesday, and we pick up a few clouds Thursday with an approaching cold front. A few isolated storms are possible well west of Billings around the Harlowton and White Sulphur Springs areas Thursday afternoon and evening.

Conditions will stay dry through Thursday. Otherwise, with a few showers starting to develop west of Billings on Friday, even an isolated area of thunder is possible.

Temperatures begin to transition on Friday to the 60s and low 70s. Clouds will increase, and the chance of rain and snow jumps up significantly for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The exact path of our low is still a bit of a question mark, but right now we are on track for a decent chance of an inch or more of precipitation for the lower elevations and perhaps a foot of snow in some of the high peaks.