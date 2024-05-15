Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Only isolated showers expected today

Posted at 4:48 AM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 06:48:22-04

BILLINGS — Drier air will slide into the area Wednesday so only going with a slight chance for showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon. High pressure will build slightly across the area on Thursday so expecting mainly dry conditions with only isolated showers and thunderstorms. Winds will increase across the area with gusts up to 30 mph.

Friday through early next week, models show several small disturbances, along with a cold front, jetting through the region, bringing a chance for daily showers and thunderstorms.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s Wednesday before reaching mainly into the 70s Thursday and Friday. A cold front is expected to knock temperatures back down to around seasonal, mainly in the 60s, across the weekend.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

