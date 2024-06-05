Q2 Billings Area Weather: One more windy day

BILLINGS — Strong winds will continue today. Gusts up to 60 mph are still possible through lunchtime from Big Timber to Harlowton while the Livingston area could get gusts in excess of 40 mph. Winds will increase in southeast Montana with gusts up to 60 mph through early evening. The rest of the area will feel gusts between 30 and 40 mph through early evening.

After some rain in southeast Montana this morning, high pressure will bring dry conditions into the region through the weekend. As daytime temperatures continue to stay in the 70s and 80s, this could produce enough instability for very isolated afternoon thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

Uncertainty remains for rain chances early next week. Outlooks are showing drier and warmer than average conditions, though.

With the warmer temperatures, increased snowmelt is expected beginning Thursday. This could lead to a rise in levels in waterways, especially along the foothills. No flooding is anticipated at this time, but those areas prone to flooding such monitor the situation.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com