Q2 Billings Area Weather: One more warm day, Stormy weather coming

BILLINGS — Today will be a replay of yesterday with highs in the 70s and 80s and a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the mountains and foothills.

This changes tomorrow.

A strong upper low will move in on Friday bringing a good chance of rain and thunderstorms across the area that could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail. Up to half an inch of rain is possible in Billings and surrounding areas Friday into Saturday. Up to three quarters of an inch could fall in south central Montana.

Several disturbances will jet through the area behind the low keeping showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast across the weekend into early next week.

The Beartooths, Absarokas, and the Crazies could pick up several inches of snow Friday through Tuesday.

With the warmer than average temperatures affecting snow melt along with rain showers this week, flood prone areas will need to monitor the possibility of faster flowing and rising streams and rivers.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today, 60s/70s tomorrow, mainly 60s Sunday and Monday then 60s/70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight then mainly 40s Friday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com