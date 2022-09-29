Q2 Billings Area Weather: One more warm and dry day then come the changes

BILLINGS — High pressure begins to fade today as an area of low pressure arrives to bring cooler temperatures and a good bit of rain.

We start off dry as clouds begin to increase out ahead of the low this afternoon. It will be warmer than average with highs in the 70s and 80s. Rain will begin to spread across the area this morning from west to east with showers arriving in Billings as early as the 5pm rush. This will kick off a few days of on and off showers with much of the area having a shot at over 1" of rainfall by early Sunday morning. Several inches of snow could fall in the mountains.

Two cold fronts will drop temperatures to below seasonal Friday through Monday (we may not get out of the 50s on Saturday) before warming to around seasonal by the middle of next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s/80s today, 50s/60s Friday through the weekend then mainly 60s Monday through mid-week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s through Saturday night then 40s Sunday night through through mid-week.

-Miller Robson Q2

Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com