Q2 Billings Area Weather: One more stormy day

BILLINGS — TGIF!

Like yesterday, there is a chance for isolated severe storms this afternoon into the evening for most of the Q2 viewing area especially east of Yellowstone County as a cold front approaches. Gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail will be the main threats.

Surface smoke will be dense this morning but will clear up later this evening as we get behind the front. Tomorrow should be much better in terms of air quality. Those with respiratory issues should limit time outdoors today.

The cold front drops through by tonight with high pressure scooting in behind bringing drier conditions by late Saturday afternoon into early next week. There will be a slight chance of showers tomorrow morning in Billings with showers lingering to the east-southeast through the afternoon.

The front will cool us down today and tomorrow, but warmer daytime highs will come back into play Sunday through Tuesday. Could see 90s in spots Monday and Tuesday.

Another cold front aims to pass through Wednesday bringing cooler temperatures and a chance at more much needed rain.

Highs will be mainly be in the low to mid 70s today and tomorrow, then mid to upper 80s Sunday through Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s through mid next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com