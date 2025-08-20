Q2 Billings Area Weather: One more hotter than average day before a cool down

BILLINGS — Wednesday will be another hot and potentially record-breaking day, with highs ranging from the mid-90s to low 100s. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for much of the area through the evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop late afternoon into the evening ahead of an approaching cold front.

The cold front is expected to sweep through by early Thursday morning, bringing relief from the extreme heat, with highs mainly in the mid-80s. Even cooler air is expected to move in on Friday as a backdoor front drops into the area, lowering daytime highs into the 70s and 80s through Saturday, before warming into the low to mid-80s on Sunday. Chances for precipitation over the weekend remain very low.

A look ahead to early week shows temperatures near seasonal or slightly above-average levels, with a chance of daily rain showers. Nighttime lows will generally be in the 50s and 60s through the end of the work week, then mainly in the 50s through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com