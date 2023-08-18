Q2 Billings Area Weather: One more hot day with a cooler weekend on tap

BILLINGS — We'll endure one more hot day before we see changes this the weekend.

Some areas (including Billings) will have another chance at record daytime heat this afternoon out ahead of a cold front that will bring cooler temperatures across the weekend. Some areas may not get out of the 70s on Sunday.

It's been painfully dry leading to elevated fire concerns (see attached graphic) but that will also change with moisture pushing into the region courtesy of Hurricane Hilary that is currently winding her way toward Southern California. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible as early as the afternoon and could last through the early part of next week.

For those with respiratory ailments, you'll want to monitor the air quality today as smoke continues to spread in from the west. Luckily, the cold front should push the smoke out of the area for the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 90s/100s today then mainly 80s across the weekend into the middle of next week.

Lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s over the next 7 nights.

