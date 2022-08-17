Q2 Billings Area Weather: One more hot day

BILLINGS — If you couldn’t get enough of the heat and sunshine yesterday, you’ll get another healthy dose today.

High pressure continues to build up keeping moisture away from the area over the next several days although a few afternoon showers will be today in the eastern plains and across the Bighorns. Some moisture will begin to make a return by the end of the weekend so isolated showers could pop up by Sunday night. We’ll hold on to a slight chance on Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front dropping through by tonight will bring a cool down Thursday through Saturday, but daytime highs could still stay a few degrees above normal. Warmer daytime temperatures return by the end of the weekend and will hang around into early next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 90s today, mainly 80s Thursday through Saturday then 80s/90s Sunday into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s over the next 7 days.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

