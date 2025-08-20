Q2 Billings Area Weather: One more day reaching for the record books before a change

BILLINGS — Miles City, Baker, and Sheridan, Wyoming all reached record high temperatures Tuesday. The heat remains for most Wednesday.

The area will experience warm overnight temperatures with lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Higher elevation communities will slip down to the 50s, Winds may lead to a temperatures rising overnight in some areas after initially cooling down.

On Wednesday, expect a hot day with temperatures ranging from the upper 80s into the triple digits. A cold front will move in late Wednesday, bringing cooler air overnight into Thursday and with some breezy to windy periods

Thursday will be noticeably cooler, with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 50s. There’s a slight chance of rain mostly north of Billings, but little precipitation is expected in the rest of the area.

From Friday through Tuesday, cooler high temperatures of 75 to 85 degrees will continue as winds bring in modified Canadian air. While there is low potential for light showers or thunderstorms, overall, the weather looks pleasant. It's a good time to plan outdoor activities!