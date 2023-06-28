Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: One more day of widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

Posted at 6:54 AM, Jun 28, 2023
BILLINGS — A shot of energy will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast today with periods of heavy rain possible. This could lead to flooding especially in flood prone areas and areas with poor drainage. On top of the heavy rain, a few storms could produce gusty winds and small hail.

The trough that has been aiding in bringing the rain will slowly exit to the east tomorrow allowing high pressure to gradually take over. This will mean a return to dry weather across the weekend with warmer than average daytime temperatures. Some areas may even get close to 90°. Hello, Summer!

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s/80s through Friday, 80s across the weekend then mainly 70s early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s through tomorrow night, 50s/60s Friday night through the weekend then mainly 50s early next week.

Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

