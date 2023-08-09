Q2 Billings Area Weather: One more best chance of rain this week.

BILLINGS — Pop up showers and storms highlighted the weather Tuesday afternoon and evening, inlcuding a heavy downpour in the Billings Heights and near MSU-Billings. Hail was reported in a few places around the area.

After a cool morning starting in the 50s to low 60s, Wednesday will be dry and warmer as temperatures will be pushed into the 80s to nea 90 ahead of a cold front. The humidity will stay low, and west winds will gust to 25 mph along the western foothills as the front comes thorugh.

A west-to-east moving cold front will bring a good chance of showers Wednesday night into Thursday. Friday through the weekend looks mostly dry with temperatures near or slightly above seasonal normals. Highs will be mainly 80s with some low 90s and lows stay inthe 50s to low 60s for cool mornings.

