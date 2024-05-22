Q2 Billings Area Weather: On track for rain and mountain snow

BILLINGS — A storm system will bring periods of moderate to locally heavy rainfall and blowing mountain snow through Thursday night. Temperatures will be much cooler than average.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected, especially in areas south of I-90 west of Billings and I-94 to the east.

Expect ponding of water on roads and in low lying areas with rises on small streams and creeks. The potential for at least a foot of snow is 60 - 90 percent over area mountains through Friday morning.

Some snow accumulation is possible down to 5000 feet, though road conditions should stay wet or slushy. The heavy wet snow will impact the opening of the Beartooth Highway.

Another system brings scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday. A warmer and drier pattern drive highs to the upper 70s to around 80 by Tuesday.