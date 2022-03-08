Q2 Billings Area Weather: On and off snow through Wednesday morning

BILLINGS — Watch out for slick and snow covered roads this morning during your commute as the snow continues to fall. On and off showers will continue through tomorrow morning with an additional 2” possible in Billings, 1-2” in Livingston, 4-6” in Red Lodge, and 3-4” in Sheridan. Drier conditions take hold for the rest of the week into the weekend although a quick shot of snow is possible Friday especially in the mountains and foothills.

It’s turning colder with highs today in the teens and 20s, but Wednesday will be the coldest day with afternoon temperatures in the single digits to the teens. Thursday morning will be the coldest with lows below zero for a good portion of the area. Highs and lows will begin to warm-up from there.

The weekend looks to be a windy one with gusts between 30-40 mph in Billings, Miles City, and areas east. Gusts between 50-60 mph (if not stronger) along the foothills will carry over into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com