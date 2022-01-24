Q2 Billings Area Weather: On and off snow showers today

BILLINGS — A backdoor cold front will move in from the northeast today. High pressure to our southwest may block how far the front will dip into the area. Depending on that, temperatures may fall during the day or could just remain steady from the morning.

Expect on and off snow showers through this evening with only light accumulation expected in Yellowstone County. Up to 2" is possible west, south, east and north of Billings. Red Lodge Mountain could get several inches as well as the Bighorns. High pressure will keep conditions mainly dry Tuesday through the weekend although a quick shot of energy could bring a slight chance of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Strong crosswinds will return to the Livingston area and Beartooth foothills Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

Highs today and tomorrow will mainly be in the 30s then in the 40s Wednesday through the weekend. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 20s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com