Q2 Billings Area Weather: On and off showers across the weekend

Cooling down
Q2 Weather
Posted at 4:31 AM, May 06, 2022
BILLINGS — A passing trough/cold front trailed by energy riding the Pacific jet will keep lower elevation rain and mountain snow in the forecast through early next week. With enough instability in place, there may even been an isolated thunderstorm or two during that stretch.

Breezy today before winds pick up tomorrow with gusts between 30-40 mph. Stronger gusts are possible along the foothills. It will also be quite windy on Monday.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s today, mainly 60s tomorrow, mainly 50s Sunday and Monday then 50s and 60s through late next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and 50s tonight then mainly 30s and 40s through next week.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

