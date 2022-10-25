Q2 Billings Area Weather: On and off clouds, Windy at times

BILLINGS — Several shots of energy will kick up snow showers in the western mountains through at least tomorrow night. The Crazies/Beartooths/Absarokas could receive up to 5" by Wednesday night. A few isolated showers will be possible tonight in eastern Montana. Not much moisture expected for the rest of the week as high pressure takes over.

It could get windy at times today with gusts over 30 mph. Gusts over 40 mph will be possible along the foothills. Thursday could also be a windy day.

Expecting rather quiet conditions Thursday through the weekend under plenty of sunshine with clouds mixing in from time to time.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s/50s through Thursday then 50s/60s Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s/30s through Saturday night then 30s/40s on Sunday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

