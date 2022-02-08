Q2 Billings Area Weather: Old Man Winter is taking a nap

BILLINGS — Downslope flow will keep temperatures warmer than average with highs in the 40s and 50s this afternoon and tomorrow. Daytime highs will reach into the 50s and maybe 60s on Thursday before cooling down into the 40s and 50s across the weekend.

Gusty winds remain in place through at least Thursday with gusts up 40 mph possible in Billings and areas east. Stronger gusts likely along the foothills.

Dry today, but there is a chance of snow in the Beartooths tonight and tomorrow. Miles City and areas east could see a rain shower Wednesday night as well. A cold front aims to kick up rain/snow/mix late Thursday night into Friday especially east/northeast of Yellowstone County, but only going with a slight chance for now.

With low humidity and gusty winds, fire weather concerns remain heightened especially on Thursday which looks to be the warmest day of the week. Refrain from outside burning as fires could easily spread.

Overnight lows will mainly be in the 20s and 30s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

