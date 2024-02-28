Q2 Billings Area Weather: Oh so windy!

BILLINGS — It's another windy morning in our western zone with gusts 45-65 mph possible. (see attached graphgic). Watch out for blowing and drifting snow in these areas as it will impact your commute. Unfortunately, strong winds will impact most of the Q2 viewing area through tomorrow night with gusts up to 70 mph along the western foothills and up to 50 mph in Billings and our central counties.

It should be a mostly dry day outside of some light mountain snow over the Beartooths and Absarokas. Thursday should be mainly dry, too.

Then comes our next stretch of unsettled weather.

A trough will pull Pacific moisture into the area Friday through the weekend with a chance of rain during the daytime that could turn to a wintry mix or full on snow at night. Chilly air behind the trough could bring nothing but snow on Sunday. A blend of models is projecting about 1" across Billings and areas east, around 2" west of Yellowstone County, and up to 10" in Beartooths, Absarokas, Bighorns, and Crazies. We'll keep you posted as this is sure to change.

Daytime temperatures will be more seasonal today with highs in the 40s then briefly reach into the 50s tomorrow before cooling down again heading into the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com